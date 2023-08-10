Observe Partition horrors remembrance day in grand manner: SR tells divisions

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) headquarters has instructed all six divisions in its limit to observe "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" on August 14 in a grand manner without hurting sentiments.

In an August 9, 2023 dated communique (copy available with DT Next), the Chief Personnel Office of SR has advised all department heads and divisions to "make necessary arrangements to make observance of partition horrors remembrance day on August 14' a grand success."

The circular has been issued following an August 8 dated communique from Mohit Sinha, Director General (HR), Railway Board to all zonal general managers to put up exhibitions at prominent places, where people gather in large numbers, to showcase the sufferings of the partition affected people.

The board has clearly instructed the GMs to "ensure that exhibition is showcased with sobriety and solemnity that it deserves", realizing the sensitivity of the issue.

The board has specifically instructed the zones to "ensure that sentiments of any section of society are not hurt." The zones have been advised to showcase exhibitions prepared by the union culture ministry across railway stations to highlight the history of partition and role of railways in partition.

One of the important instructions from the union culture ministry was inviting persons who suffered the tragedy of partition and freedom fighters to the exhibition, which must be held at prominent places like banks, post offices, government buildings, educational institutions, community halls, petrol pumps and shopping malls.

A senior railway officer, unwilling to be quoted, told this paper that the trend of observing August 14 remembrance day started last year (2022) and this year the instructions have been given to make sure they put up a grand show.

"August 15 and January 26 are usually the most important events in the railway calendar. We also observe/celebrate birthdays of important leaders like Mahatma and Ambedkar among others. It would be an event where we pay floral tributes to leaders. Since last year, we have been instructed to popularize the partition horrors remembrance."