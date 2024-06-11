'Obscene' videos blackmail case: Dharmapuram Adheenam's absconding ex-aide held in Uttar Pradesh

CHENNAI: An absconding aide of Dharmapuram Adheenam Sri Kaiylai Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal who tried to blackmail the pontiff using fake 'obscene' videos and audio clips was arrested on Tuesday.

Senthil was arrested from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh by special forces. A court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

Four people have already been arrested in the case of blackmail over fake 'obscene' videos and audio clips connected with the Dharmapuram Adheenam. They had threatened to upload them on social media if the Adheenam did not pay them.

Senthil is the second accused in the case