O Panneerselvam demands Centre to find permanent solution to fishermen issue

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday demanded the Central and State governments to find a permanent solution to the plights of the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

He also demanded the Central government to engage the Indian force to provide security to the TN fishermen from the hostile Sri Lankan Navy and guarantee their livelihood.

After the new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, took charge in Sri Lankan, the Lankan Navy's approach has changed and they have turned more aggressive.

They have reportedly opened fire at the boats of the TN fishermen, who have been fishing near Katchatheevu two days ago.

Unlike earlier, more of the Lankan Navy presence was felt in the area and they have reportedly opened fire at the boats of the TN fishermen, causing damage to them, said Panneerselvam in a statement.

The posture of the Lankan Navy is more aggressive than ever before and it created a fear among the TN fishermen.

The recent incidents have also created a flutter among the fishing community here.

Hence, the government at the Centre should step in to defuse the situation and find a permanent solution to the decades-old problem to protect the rights of the fishermen community, who are involved in traditional fishing, he further said.