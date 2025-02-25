NWR announces temporary augmentation of 4 Humsafar express trains passing Tiruchy

CHENNAI: North Western Railway has notified for temporary augmentation of several Humsafar express trains to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 22497 Shri Ganganagar – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express leaving Shri Ganganagar on Mondays from March 3 to March 31 will be augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach.

Train No. 22498 Tiruchchirappalli – Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli on Fridays from March 7 to April 4 will be augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach. The coach composition after the augmentation will be 17- AC Three Tier Coaches, two luggage cum brake vans & a pantry car.

Train no 20481 Jodhpur – Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express leaving Jodhpur on Wednesday from March 5 to March 26 will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach.

Train No. 20482 Tiruchchirappalli – Jodhpur Humsafar Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli on Saturdays from March 8 to March 29 will be augmented with One Sleeper Class Coach.

The Coach Composition after the augmentation will be 16- AC Three Tier Coaches, two Sleeper Class Coaches, two Luggage cum Brake Vans and a pantry Car, a release issued by Southern Railway said.