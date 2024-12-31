NWR announces temporary augmentation of 4 Humsafar Express trains passing through Tiruchy

CHENNAI: North Western Railway (NWR) has announced temporary augmentation for two Humsafar Express trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the upcoming holiday season in January 2025.

Here are details of the revisions:

1. Train No. 22497 Shri Ganganagar - Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express will be augmented with an additional AC three tier coach from January 6 to 27.

2. Train No. 22498 Tiruchchirappalli - Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express will be augmented with an additional AC three tier coach from January 10 to 31.

Here is the revised coach composition for the trains:

-- 17 AC three tier coaches

-- 1 pantry car

-- 2 luggage cum brake vans

3. Train No. 20481 Jodhpur - Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Express will be augmented with an additional sleeper class coach fron January 1 to 29.

4. Train No. 20482 Tiruchchirappalli - Jodhpur Humsafar Express will receive an additional sleeper class coach from January 1 to February 1.

Here is the revised coach composition for the trains:

-- 16 AC three tier coaches

-- 2 sleeper class coaches

-- 1 pantry car

-- 2 luggage cum brake vans