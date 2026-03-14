Nutritional powerhouse eyes global market: TN signs deal to scale up 'murungai' powder exports, targets Rs 12 cr annual trade

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Processing and Agri Export Promotion Corporation (TNAPEx) has signed agreements with private exporters to scale up exports of dried moringa leaves and chillies, paving the way for an assured annual trade of about Rs 12 crore and strengthening market access for farmers across the State.
The agreements were signed as part of the State government's efforts to position Tamil Nadu as a major supplier of value-added moringa products in the global market.
Officials said the initiative will facilitate the direct procurement of around 1,150 metric tonnes (MT) of dried moringa leaves and 700 MT of chillies from farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) across the State. Of the total moringa procurement, nearly 900 MT will be organically cultivated produce, while the remaining 250 MT will come from conventionally cultivated crops.
The agreements are expected to support moringa cultivation across nearly 800 acres and chilli cultivation across around 1,000 acres dedicated to export markets.
As part of the initiative, TNAPEx also facilitated a tripartite agreement among exporters, FPOs, and individual farmers to ensure the direct procurement of dried moringa leaves grown on more than 300 acres. The arrangement aims to streamline market access while reducing the number of intermediary layers between producers and exporters.
Officials said the initiative aligns with the State government's earlier announcement of a "Moringa Export Zone" covering nine districts, and that a Special Export Facilitation Centre for Moringa has been established in Madurai to provide technical support and guidance on export-related infrastructure.
"Demand for dried moringa leaf products and chillies is steadily rising in international markets. These agreements will enable direct marketing opportunities and enhance farmers' income," officials said.
TNAPEx will also extend technical assistance on cultivation practices, crop management, fertiliser application and processing protocols to ensure that produce meets global quality standards.
The corporation has urged farmers and FPOs to utilise its export facilitation services and participate directly in the growing global market for moringa and chilli products.