Nutritional powerhouse eyes global market: TN signs deal to scale up 'murungai' powder exports, targets Rs 12 cr annual trade

The agreements were signed as part of the State government's efforts to position Tamil Nadu as a major supplier of value-added moringa products in the global market.



Officials said the initiative will facilitate the direct procurement of around 1,150 metric tonnes (MT) of dried moringa leaves and 700 MT of chillies from farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) across the State. Of the total moringa procurement, nearly 900 MT will be organically cultivated produce, while the remaining 250 MT will come from conventionally cultivated crops.



The agreements are expected to support moringa cultivation across nearly 800 acres and chilli cultivation across around 1,000 acres dedicated to export markets.



As part of the initiative, TNAPEx also facilitated a tripartite agreement among exporters, FPOs, and individual farmers to ensure the direct procurement of dried moringa leaves grown on more than 300 acres. The arrangement aims to streamline market access while reducing the number of intermediary layers between producers and exporters.