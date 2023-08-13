Nutrition scheme: Annamalai slams Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Sunday slammed the ruling DMK government for deceiving people with fancy words.

"Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has said that he has come up with a plan to ensure nutrition for kids. To ensure nutrition for children, proper utilisation of the funds provided under Poshan Abhiyaan scheme, which has already been implemented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past seven years is sufficient.

He (Stalin) should realise that just by giving a new name, the children will not get nutrition, " Annamalai tweeted.

Further, the saffron party leader said that through the Poshan Abhiyaan scheme brought by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the funds provided to Tamil Nadu in the last seven years is Rs 2,936 crore and around 50 lakh children are benefited by this scheme every year.

"When will the DMK stop deceiving people with fancy words by serving substandard food including rotten eggs to school students?" added Annamalai.

Earlier in the day, chief minister MK Stalin released a video and said that Tamil Nadu government's Ensure Nutrition scheme has been a huge success in the state.