Nutrition Kit tender row: Annamalai criticises Ma Su

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Sunday criticised the ruling DMK government for awarding a Maternal and Child Health Nutrition Kit tender to the controversial firm Anitha Texcot India Private Limited.

Taking to social media, Annamalai said, "Tamil Nadu BJP had exposed the Nutrition Kit scam of the corrupt DMK government in June 2022. The BJP also mentioned that a vendor who had to be blacklisted for supplying substandard products as part of Pongal good distribution would be awarded this tender."

In June 2022, we exposed the Nutrition Kit Scam of the #CorruptDMK government & we also mentioned that a vendor who had to be blacklisted for supplying substandard products as part of Pongal good distribution would be awarded this tender.



TN Health Minister Thiru… pic.twitter.com/xBG385nTVq — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 10, 2023

Recalling State Health Minister Ma Subramanian's statement, the saffron party leader claimed that the Health Minister had denied awarding the tender to the blacklisted vendor, but a recent RTI says otherwise.



"Tamil Nadu government denied State-run Aavin the opportunity to produce the health mix and favoured a private firm Anitha Texcot India Private Limited and they have also awarded a supply of the maternal kit to a blacklisted firm (Anitha Texcot)," he added.

Further, Annamalai said that the Gopalapuram family cannot hide for long as skeletons tumble out of the closet.

Meanwhile, the State BJP has announced a State-wide protest on Monday demanding the resignation of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu over the Sanatana Dhamra row.

State BJP president K Annamalai will lead the protest in Valluvar Kottam, Chennai.