Nutrient-dense freshwater silently drains into Arabian Sea off Kanniyakumari

The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Madras and VO Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi, quantified what is known as submarine groundwater discharge (SGD), the natural movement of groundwater from coastal aquifers into the ocean through sediments below the shoreline.



Published in the peer-reviewed journal, Scientific Reports, part of the journal Nature, the study used radon isotope tracing and nutrient analysis to detect and measure the flow of groundwater into coastal waters along Tamil Nadu's southernmost coastline.



"Groundwater contains much higher concentrations of radon compared to seawater. This contrast allows scientists to identify and estimate groundwater discharge even when it occurs beneath the seabed," the researchers noted.



Water samples were collected from coastal wells and sediments in the intertidal zone at several locations along the Kanniyakumari coast during pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods.