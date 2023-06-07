Nut in driver’s skull: Kin blame Vellore GH

VELLORE: In a shocker, a truck driver, who was injured in an accident and underwent initial treatment at the Vellore Government Hospital and later shifted to a private clinic, was shocked to learn that there was a nut in his skull.

Karthikeyan (46) a resident of Minnur near Ambur, while on his way to Vellore on Monday, sustained serious injuries on his head after the lorry he was driving hit by a private bus, throwing his vehicle off the road. Initially, the injured driver was treated at the government hospital.

Karthikeyan’s relatives, who were not satisfied with the treatment at the GH, took him to a private clinic, and were shocked as the X-ray done at the private clinic showed the presence of a nut in the skull. The doctors allegedly sutured the wound without removing the foreign object.





The removed foreign material

Karthikeyan’s relatives immediately rushed him back to the Vellore Government Hospital and sought an explanation from the medical personnel concerned. However, they claimed, there was no proper response and so left the place.



Hospital dean Dr Pappathi ordered an inquiry into the issue as soon as she received the information. When this reporter contacted her on Tuesday evening, she said, “The inquiry is still underway and a report is awaited.”

The dean told DT Next that she would revert to him after consulting the hospital authorities, who were in a video conference meeting.