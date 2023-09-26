Nurses protesting for permanent appointment end hunger strike after discussions with Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health minister met the nurses association representatives to request them to end the hunger strike, demanding permanent appointment.

The nurses who served during the pandemic and were not given permanent appointment, were protesting for permanent appointment after they were not given jobs as per the order of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A press release by the state health department said that the negotiations were held with the nurses and they have ended their fast. At the end of the meeting, the department has ordered to constitute a high level committee to ensure the acceptance of the terms and implementation of the orders in this regard.

The high-level committee will be headed by the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and they have been instructed to verify the work of certificate verification through the Medical Recruitment Board and follow the seniority system for the appointment.

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Welfare, additional directors and five members of MRB Nurses Association headed by Udaya Kumar were present during the meeting.

The minister has instructed to make immediate efforts to employ them as soon as possible.