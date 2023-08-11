Nurses protest in Thanjai, seek end to review meetings beyond duty hrs

TIRUCHY: Members from the Federation of Nurses Associations staged a protest in Thanjavur on Thursday for various demands including to stop the review meetings beyond normal duty hours.

According to the protesting nurses, the State government ordered the nurses to undertake the data entry in the U-WIN Vaccinator app during the vaccination day.

Since it added on to their hectic work schedule, they demanded to appoint a data entry operator in each PHCs and reduce the work burden of the nurses.

They also called for filling the existing 2,300 vacancies of Village Health Nurses and also promote those who have completed five years of experience.

Thanjavur district president of the Federation E Visalakshi led the protest.