Nurses' association thanks govt for fulfilling demands, urges for regularisation of 6,600 nurses
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association on Monday thanked the State government for fulfilling several of its long-pending demands despite financial constraints, while urging the authorities to expedite the regularisation of around 6,600 nurses who continue to work on a temporary basis.
Addressing a press conference at the Chennai Press Club in Chepauk here, the association's general secretary, N Subin, said the government had honoured the assurances given during talks held after a week-long agitation by nurses in December last year.
"From December 18 to December 24, 2025, we staged protests raising various demands. Following discussions with the government, all our demands were accepted and are now being implemented," he said.
Subin said the Health Minister had assured the association that the demands would be addressed and subsequently secured the necessary financial approval from the Finance department to implement them.
He noted that several welfare measures had been extended to nurses working on consolidated pay, including the grant of maternity leave. In addition, many temporary employees in the department had been regularised in recent months.
"About 6,600 nurses are yet to be regularised. A department functions effectively only when it has permanent staff. We urge the government to regularise all remaining nurses and ensure job security for every employee," Subin said.
The association said it would continue to press the government to complete the process of regularising all eligible nursing staff across the State.