Nurse suspended for using health centre as home

COIMBATORE: A staff nurse at a government health sub-centre in Coimbatore was placed under suspension on Tuesday (March 10) after an inquiry found that a room meant for medical use had been converted for residential purposes.
The controversy began after a video circulated on social media claiming that a local functionary of the ruling DMK had converted the government health centre in Vadavalli into his home, sparking a political row.
However, officials later clarified that the man seen in the video was the husband of the staff nurse, Kanitha, who was posted at the health facility. According to authorities, residential accommodation had been officially provided to the nurse and her family as per existing norms.
The health sub-centre, located at VNR Nagar in Ward 36 of the Coimbatore Corporation in Vadavalli, provides basic healthcare services to residents, including maternal and child health services.
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan accused the ruling party of abusing power and demanded action against the individual alleged to have occupied the health centre.
Following the backlash, a team led by P Balusamy, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, inspected the facility. The inquiry found that while accommodation had been allotted to the nurse, she had also occupied an additional room that was designated for medical services and used it to store household items.
Based on the findings, Balusamy ordered the suspension of the nurse pending further departmental action. A notice has also been issued seeking her explanation. Meanwhile, authorities have taken steps to restore the room that had been used for residential purposes so that it can be used again for medical services at the health centre.