Nurse suspended for using health centre as home

The controversy began after a video circulated on social media claiming that a local functionary of the ruling DMK had converted the government health centre in Vadavalli into his home, sparking a political row.

However, officials later clarified that the man seen in the video was the husband of the staff nurse, Kanitha, who was posted at the health facility. According to authorities, residential accommodation had been officially provided to the nurse and her family as per existing norms.

The health sub-centre, located at VNR Nagar in Ward 36 of the Coimbatore Corporation in Vadavalli, provides basic healthcare services to residents, including maternal and child health services.