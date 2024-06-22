Number of wards in Chennai Corporation to be increased, says KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday announced that the number of wards in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be increased.

Speaking on the third day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he said, “Chennai city has a total population of 89 lakhs and the number of wards here is 200. On average more than 40 thousand additional people live per ward.”

The city mayor R Priya earlier this month spoke about the same plans of increasing the ward count in Chennai. She also mentioned about the discussions regarding extending areas from Tambaram in a statement.



Talking about the extension of wards, Nehru further said that, “The works are underway to increase the number of wards and by doing that, we can increase the number of people’s representatives from Chennai.”