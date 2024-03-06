Number of seats delays DMK-allies deal

CHENNAI: A combination of factors is delaying the seat sharing deal in the DMK led INDIA bloc in the state. An additional third seat (general) seat sought by VCK, Rajya Sabha nomination demanded by the MDMK and choice of constituencies of the Congress are troubling the alliance in arriving at a consensus in the alliance.

Highly placed DMK sources revealed to DT Next that the VCK was demanding two reserve seats and a general seat for its newly appointed deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjun. However, the DMK high command has categorically rejected the demand.

“VCK has been informed that they could either take a reserve and a general seat each or two reserve seats. There is no question of allotting the third seat. It has been communicated to the VCK leadership. If we allot them an extra seat, then we would be forced to engage the Left parties with whom we have already reached a deal for two seats, “ said the DMK source.

“Thiruma is aware that the third seat cannot be offered. Probably, he is biding time to convince his cadre to either accept two reserve seats or a general and reserve seat each. In all probability, he would settle for the two reserve seats, instead of honouring his commitment to Aadhav Arjun because the cadre would not appreciate his losing a reserve seat, “ the source added.

“In addition to the LS ticket (Tiruchy) which they intend to contest on their own symbol this time, MDMK is seeking a Rajya Sabha nomination. Our leader has told them that RS nomination would be honoured when the vacancy arises next year. But, it would not form a part of the seat sharing agreement now, “ a senior DMK leader disclosed on condition of anonymity.

Regarding Congress, the DMK is determined not to go beyond the eight plus one offer. “Initially, we offered seven seats in TN plus Puducherry. Now, the high command is willing to concede a seat more at eight plus one. There is no chance of conceding a seat more. Thalaivar wants to round it off at nine seats altogether, and that too only to oblige the AICC high command which is directly in touch with him. The deal must be done in three days, “ said a state-level DMK leader.

“A few sitting Congress MPs are not even in talking terms with our local district party units. How is it possible to work for them? Unless the Congress high command changes at least half of its sitting MPs in the state, it would be hard to get our cadre to work for them, “ the leader added.

If DMK sources are to be believed, Krishnagiri, Karur, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar, Tiruchy and Sivagangai are among the troublesome seats the DMK intends to field its own candidates.