NTK's Sattai Durai Murugan gets anticipatory bail in defamation case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail for YouTuber and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Sattai Durai Murugan in a defamation case filed against him.

In a petition, the YouTuber stated that the Cyber Crime police in Tiruchi had earlier filed a case for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, during a campaign for by-election in Vikravandi. The petitioner said he was arrested and later released on bail in the case.

The NTK functionary alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest him again, based on a complaint lodged by Tiruchi Superintendent of Police RV Varun Kumar. He claimed that the Cyber Crime police are functioning under the instigation of the Tiruchi SP and sought anticipatory bail.

The issue is over alleged online abuse of the Tiruchy SP and his family by various NTK cadre, workers and its co-ordinator Seeman. The petitioner sought anticipatory bail in the cyber case against him, saying that he would cooperate in the investigation.

Counsel who appeared on behalf of the state government raised objections to the grant of any bail for Durai Murugan. The government’s counsel pointed out that the NTK functionary is continuously posting derogatory comments against the Tiruchy SP on social media and said the senior police officer is being sullied. “Such acts would deter government servants from performing their duty,” the government’s counsel argued.