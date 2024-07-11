Begin typing your search...
NTK's 'Sattai' Durai Murugan arrested for controversial comments on DMK govt, Karunanidhi
Durai Murugan was held from Courtallam in Tenkasi district on Thursday, following a complaint filed against him.
CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) executive and YouTuber 'Sattai' Durai Murugan was arrested by the Tiruchy Cyber Crime Police over allegedly defamatory statements against the DMK government and its late patriarch, M Karunanidhi, during the recent Vikravandi election campaign.
The Vikravandi assembly by-election took place on July 10 across 276 polling centers. A significant voter turnout of 82.48% was recorded, according to the Election Commission.
The bypoll, considered to be a three-way fight between the DMK, the PMK, and the NTK, was necessitated following the demise of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April.
