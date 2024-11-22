Begin typing your search...

    NTK workers quit party citing ‘reckless’ chief

    Four functionaries from the Coimbatore region quit the party after blaming its chief coordinator Seeman for going against his principles.

    22 Nov 2024
    Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman

    COIMBATORE: In a further dent on Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), four functionaries from the Coimbatore region quit the party after blaming its chief coordinator Seeman for going against his principles.

    Our 10 years of work for the party went in vain, they told reporters. “We sincerely subscribed to the ideology put forth by Seeman believing that he will ultimately become Chief Minister to serve the people. But of late, his actions tend to contradict principles he had stood for earlier,” said Coimbatore North District secretary Ramachandran to the media on Friday.

