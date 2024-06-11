NTK to contest Vikravandi bypoll independently after getting State party tag

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has declared its decision to contest independently in the upcoming Vikravandi constituency bypoll on July 10, marking its first electoral participation since attaining State party status.

Political sources reveal that NTK will soon petition the Election Commission (EC) for a permanent party symbol.

With the announcement of the July 10 bypoll date, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced in Villupuram district.

The Vikravandi seat was left vacant following the demise of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi.

Commencing from June 14, the nomination process for the bypoll will run until June 21. Following this, scrutiny of the received nominations will take place on June 24. Candidates who wish to withdraw from their candidature have until June 26 to do so