NTK to contest solo in 2026 elections too: Seeman

TIRUCHY: NTK will contest alone in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections too, said the party’s chief coordinator Seeman, here on Monday.

Garlanding the statue of VOC in Tiruchy on the latter’s 88th death anniversary, Seeman said, both the DMK and the BJP are in a good relationship. It was evident that the BJP took part in the coin release function of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi but boycotted the coin release event of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa despite being in the AIADMK alliance.

Stating that the NTK allying with other political parties is just like committing suicide, Seeman said, the NTK wants to stand on its leg.

“We believe in ourselves and the cadres are committed to ensuring the victory of the party and so we would go alone in the upcoming 2026 Assembly election and contest in all 234 constituencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seeman slammed the AIADMK and said that the Edappadi K Palaniswami is overconfident in organising a strong alliance. He needs to unite the AIADMK first and let him seek the support of other parties for alliance.

While attacking the DMK, Seeman said the rulers have been creating hype that the government is doing good. “This self-publicity attitude comes out of fear and poor ruling,” Seeman said and added that the people should certify the government and not those who run the government.