NTK slams attack on students seeking Tasmac closure

He accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of using the police to suppress a peaceful protest and demanded stringent action against those responsible.

In a statement, Seeman alleged that the students were protesting against a Tasmac outlet operating on a route frequently used by schoolchildren and claimed that the outlet posed a threat to their safety. He criticised the government for failing to close the liquor shop despite its announcement that Tasmac outlets located near educational institutions would be removed.

The NTK leader questioned how the Kodali outlet was left out of the closure exercise and asked when similar shops functioning across the State would be shut down. He said it was a matter of concern that students had to leave their classrooms and launch an agitation demanding the closure of a liquor outlet.