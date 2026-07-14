NTK slams attack on students seeking Tasmac closure

CHENNAI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday condemned the alleged police action against schoolgirls who staged a protest seeking the closure of a Tasmac liquor outlet in Kodali village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur district.
He accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of using the police to suppress a peaceful protest and demanded stringent action against those responsible.
In a statement, Seeman alleged that the students were protesting against a Tasmac outlet operating on a route frequently used by schoolchildren and claimed that the outlet posed a threat to their safety. He criticised the government for failing to close the liquor shop despite its announcement that Tasmac outlets located near educational institutions would be removed.
The NTK leader questioned how the Kodali outlet was left out of the closure exercise and asked when similar shops functioning across the State would be shut down. He said it was a matter of concern that students had to leave their classrooms and launch an agitation demanding the closure of a liquor outlet.
Condemning the alleged injuries suffered by the students during the protest, Seeman termed the police response excessive and called for action against the personnel involved. He urged the government to permanently close the Tasmac outlet, which was reportedly temporarily shut following the agitation.
Reiterating NTK's long-standing demand for complete prohibition, Seeman said successive governments had continued liquor sales through Tasmac despite the social and law and order issues associated with alcohol consumption. He urged the State government to implement total prohibition and wished the students who were reportedly injured during the protest a speedy recovery.