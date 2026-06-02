NTK revamps IT Wing after slide in votes

CHENNAI: Facing a sharp decline in its vote share in the recent Assembly election, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has begun a major reorganisation of its IT Wing as part of a broader effort to rebuild the party and strengthen its grassroots and digital presence across the State.
NTK has launched an extensive restructuring of its IT Wing and digital outreach network following its disappointing performance in the recent Assembly election, where the party's vote share fell from 8.1% to around 4%. As part of the reorganisation, the party is enrolling volunteers into its state IT Wing on a district-wise and constituency-wise basis. NTK has appointed dedicated coordinators for the initiative and announced WhatsApp contact numbers for party workers interested in joining the digital campaign team.
According to party sources, volunteers enrolled in the IT Wing will be required to document and share details of various party activities, including protests, demonstrations, blood donation camps, tree plantation drives, educational assistance programmes, public grievance petitions, and other welfare initiatives. Participants are expected to submit photographs, videos, location details, dates and event reports through designated WhatsApp groups.
The content collected from across the State will be used by the IT Wing for party publicity and shared through NTK's official social media platforms.
The move comes after an internal review conducted by NTK chief coordinator Seeman to assess the reasons behind the party's electoral decline. According to party sources, the review found that during the election campaign, a significant portion of the party's messaging focused on criticising the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rather than highlighting NTK's own public welfare initiatives undertaken over the past 15 years.
Sources said the review also noted that many grassroots volunteers active on social media primarily criticised TVK, which may have diverted attention from the party's own political narrative and achievements.
Speaking to DT Next, NTK state Students and Youth Wing coordinator Fathima Farhana said the party disagrees with the view that TVK's electoral success was solely due to social media campaigning. However, she acknowledged that digital platforms played a significant role in helping the party reach voters.
She said that, following Seeman's directions after the election, NTK has intensified efforts to rebuild its organisational structure, with several party wings restructured. The ongoing revamp of the state IT Wing is the first major step in that process.
Farhana added that NTK intends to focus more on public service activities in the future and ensure that such initiatives are effectively communicated to the public through coordinated digital outreach and social media campaigns.