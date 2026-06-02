NTK revamps IT Wing after slide in votes

NTK has launched an extensive restructuring of its IT Wing and digital outreach network following its disappointing performance in the recent Assembly election, where the party's vote share fell from 8.1% to around 4%. As part of the reorganisation, the party is enrolling volunteers into its state IT Wing on a district-wise and constituency-wise basis. NTK has appointed dedicated coordinators for the initiative and announced WhatsApp contact numbers for party workers interested in joining the digital campaign team.

According to party sources, volunteers enrolled in the IT Wing will be required to document and share details of various party activities, including protests, demonstrations, blood donation camps, tree plantation drives, educational assistance programmes, public grievance petitions, and other welfare initiatives. Participants are expected to submit photographs, videos, location details, dates and event reports through designated WhatsApp groups.

The content collected from across the State will be used by the IT Wing for party publicity and shared through NTK's official social media platforms.