    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Feb 2025 10:19 AM IST
    NTK Ranipet district secretary resigns from party, day after Kaliyammal quits
    Seeman and Pavendhan (Daily Thanthi) 

    CHENNAI: A day after Kaliyammal quit from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Ranipet district secretary Pavendhan resigned from the party on Tuesday.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, Pavendhan alleged that the chief coordinator of the party, Seeman is leading the party towards downfall.

    Reports added that Seeman is scheduled to visit Ranipet today.

    ALSO READ: It’s official, Kaliyammal quits Naam Tamilar Katchi

    Naam Tamilar Katchi​​RanipetSeeman
    Online Desk

