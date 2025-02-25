It’s official, Kaliyammal quits Naam Tamilar Katchi

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) women’s wing state coordinator Kaliyammal formally resigned from the party on Monday, with talks abuzz over her joining the new entrant TVK.

In a ‘heartfelt’ letter to the party cadre, Kaliyammal expressed her deep sense of sorrow and loss (over leaving the party), stating that she had loved her six-year journey with NTK more than her family.

“I am writing this letter with a heavier heart as I bid adieu to a journey that has been an integral part of my life for the past six years. I have loved every moment of my journey in the party. This six-year stint has given me many political experiences, and I am happy to think of the many relationships I have had as sisters, brothers, and friends,” she said in the letter.

She also expressed her gratitude to all the party cadre and leaders and all Tamils and said, “My journey will continue on the path of sowing Tamil nationalism forever.”

A senior NTK functionary attributed Kaliyammal’s resignation to her increasingly strained relationship with chief coordinator Seeman, despite her remarkable personal and professional growth within the organisation. “This development, coupled with the recent resignations of state coordinator Jagadeesan Pandian and many other key leaders, is a significant setback for the NTK,” the functionary noted.

Party men urge Seeman's introspection over such issues.