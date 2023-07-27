NTK panchayat prez arrested by DVAC for demanding bribe

CHENNAI: The Sivadi village panchayat president near Maduranthagam, who demanded a bribe for issuing plan approval was arrested by the DVAC on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Aranganathan, a Naam Tamilar Katchi member, who contested as an independent candidate and was elected to be the president of Sivadi village panchayat. It is a norm to contest in panchayat election without party symbols.

K Nihamathullah of Sholinganallur had approached the Sivadi village panchayat president Aranganathan to get plan approval for two properties that are owned by him. Aranganathan demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for each property and asked him to pay Rs 30,000 for issuing the approval for constructing the building. Nihamathullah asked Aranganathan to lower the demand but he was not ready for it.

On Monday, the Aranganathan called Nihamathullah over the phone and told him that the approval for both the plots is ready and he can collect them after paying the bribe.

Following that, Nihamathullah filed a complaint with the DVAC and based on their instructions on Wednesday evening Nihamathullah went to the panchayat office with the money when Aranganathan accepted the bribe the DVAC sleuths surrounded and he was caught red-handed and taken into custody.