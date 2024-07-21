NTK led by Seeman begins state-wide stir against power tariff hike

CHENNAI: The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has commenced a state-wide protest over the recent electricity tariff hike, at the headquarters of all districts in Tamil Nadu today, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The protest led by party leader Seeman began at 10 am.

During the agitation, NTK leaders and functionaries are expected to condemn the hike in the electricity tariff and the law and order situation in the state.

On Friday, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) had held a demonstration near the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai over the tariff issue, seeking a rollback of the revision. He said that the people of the state were put to hardship by the DMK government, which had hiked the power tariff by 33.7% cumulatively over the past 23 months.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) had announced on Monday that power tariff charges in the state had been hiked by 4.83 percent for domestic, commercial, and industrial users. This was part of the measures to offset the mounting financial losses incurred over the years, the state-run discom Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said.

According to the revised tariff, the increase for domestic consumers is between Rs 5 and Rs 40 for different categories.

This is the third such revision since the DMK government came into power in 2021.