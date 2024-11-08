NTK leader Seeman turns 58; TVK’s Vijay extends birthday greetings amid recent tensions

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi’s chief coordinator Seeman, is celebrating his 58th birthday today.

Supporters and party members have been flooding social media with birthday wishes for their leader since morning.

In a notable gesture, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's leader Vijay also extended his greetings posting on X (formerly Twitter) “Warm birthday wishes to my brother, Seeman, the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi.” (sic)

நாம் தமிழர் கட்சியின் தலைமை ஒருங்கிணைப்பாளர் சகோதரர் திரு.சீமான் அவர்களுக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் நல்வாழ்த்துகளைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். — TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) November 8, 2024

This public greeting follows recent tensions, with Seeman openly criticizing Vijay’s political stance, claiming that Vijay lacks ideological clarity.

Seeman previously stated, “Anyone who stands against our mission is an adversary, regardless of relations. Such a stance isn’t principled; it’s misguided and decayed,” in a direct jab at Vijay’s policies.

Vijay, however, chose not to respond harshly. At a recent executive meeting, he reportedly advised party members to maintain respect and avoid personal attacks, emphasizing dialogue over counter-criticism.