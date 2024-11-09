NTK functionary threatens woman with videos, booked

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Cyber Crime police registered a case against an NTK functionary based in London for reportedly video-recording a woman and demanding her sexual favours.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman from Musiri got in touch with an NTK functionary who is a Sri Lankan Tamil identified as Elango alias Johny (50). He has told the woman that he has plans to start a supermarket in London and he needs a person in charge from India. He also promised her that he was going to start a supermarket in Dubai and she would be his business partner.

As discussions on the business venture were continuing, Johny visited her and reportedly video-recorded while she was bathing. He used the video and blackmailed her into deserting her husband and moving to London. As she refused, Johny sent a few video clips and threatened her that the videos would be released on social media.

Subsequently, the woman filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police. On Thursday, the police registered a case against Johny who is reportedly an office bearer of NTK in London.