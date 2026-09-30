NTK chief Seeman questions CM Vijay's action plan to prevent Mekedatu

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate legal, administrative and political measures to prevent the Centre from granting any approval for Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery.
Seeman criticised Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's reported remarks that approval for the Rs 16,745 crore project would be secured soon. He said Karnataka's continued efforts to obtain clearances from the Union government were a matter of concern and alleged that the Centre's failure to respond to the remarks was against the principles of federalism.
Seeman said the Cauvery was not the sole property of Karnataka and argued that the proposed dam could affect Tamil Nadu's water rights and the livelihood of farmers in the Cauvery delta.
He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution in June opposing any technical or environmental clearance for the Mekedatu project and urging the Union government not to permit the Central Water Commission to consider Karnataka's detailed project report.
Seeman asked what political and legal pressure Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had exerted on the Centre to protect the State's Cauvery water rights. He said Karnataka was continuously pressing the Centre in support of the project and urged the Tamil Nadu government to demonstrate similar urgency in opposing it.
Seeman maintained that Mekedatu was not merely a dam issue but was linked to Tamil Nadu's water rights, food production, farmers' livelihoods and the water security of future generations.