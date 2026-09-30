NTK chief Seeman questions CM Vijay's action plan to prevent Mekedatu

Seeman criticised Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's reported remarks that approval for the Rs 16,745 crore project would be secured soon. He said Karnataka's continued efforts to obtain clearances from the Union government were a matter of concern and alleged that the Centre's failure to respond to the remarks was against the principles of federalism.

Seeman said the Cauvery was not the sole property of Karnataka and argued that the proposed dam could affect Tamil Nadu's water rights and the livelihood of farmers in the Cauvery delta.