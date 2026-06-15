NTK chief Seeman opposes proposed drilling off Parangipettai

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman has strongly opposed Hindustan Oil Exploration Company's proposal to establish four new hydrocarbon wells off the coast of Parangipettai in Cuddalore district and urged the Tamil Nadu government not to grant environmental clearance for the project, citing concerns over environmental degradation and threats to fishermen's livelihoods.
In a statement, Seeman described the proposed Rs 425 crore offshore hydrocarbon project as 'shocking' and reiterated his party's long-standing opposition to hydrocarbon extraction projects in Tamil Nadu. He stated that the company has applied for environmental clearance from the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) to drill four new hydrocarbon wells approximately 18 kilometres off the Parangipettai coast.
Seeman argued that hydrocarbon projects have the potential to contaminate land and water resources, damage fragile ecosystems, and adversely affect local communities dependent on natural resources.
He noted that his party has consistently campaigned against such projects and recalled earlier protests that led to the suspension or withdrawal of hydrocarbon initiatives in various parts of the state, including the Cauvery delta region, Periyakudi in Tiruvarur district, Ramanathapuram coastal areas, and Parangipettai.
Accusing governments of prioritising corporate interests over environmental protection and community welfare, Seeman urged the state government to deny approval for the proposed hydrocarbon project and safeguard marine resources, biodiversity, and the rights of coastal residents.