NTK chief Seeman opposes proposed drilling off Parangipettai

In a statement, Seeman described the proposed Rs 425 crore offshore hydrocarbon project as 'shocking' and reiterated his party's long-standing opposition to hydrocarbon extraction projects in Tamil Nadu. He stated that the company has applied for environmental clearance from the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) to drill four new hydrocarbon wells approximately 18 kilometres off the Parangipettai coast.



Seeman argued that hydrocarbon projects have the potential to contaminate land and water resources, damage fragile ecosystems, and adversely affect local communities dependent on natural resources.

He noted that his party has consistently campaigned against such projects and recalled earlier protests that led to the suspension or withdrawal of hydrocarbon initiatives in various parts of the state, including the Cauvery delta region, Periyakudi in Tiruvarur district, Ramanathapuram coastal areas, and Parangipettai.