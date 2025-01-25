NTK chief Seeman mockingly claims NTK is BJP's B-team

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman mockingly claimed that his party became the 'B-team' of BJP as DMK already remains as its 'A-team' on Friday.

Continuing his attack on Periyar and his supporters, Seeman dared DMK to seek votes in Erode East by-polls by speaking about Periyar.

"I will campaign by speaking on LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran and you (DMK) with Periyar," he said to the media in Coimbatore.

To a query on his party functionaries joining DMK en-mass, Seeman made a sarcastic reply that DMK requires NTK for the growth of its party. He stated that he is happy for those who left his party to join DMK.

Referring to a statement by Chief Minister MK Stalin that permission was given to hold one lakh protests in the state, Seeman said it means there were one lakh problems against which people have protested. "But why was permission denied to protest on the issue of sexual assault in Anna University," he said.

On the controversy of a photo of him with LTTE leader Prabhakaran, Seeman said he has no necessity to prove, "... as I was not in the photo."

He also attributed the scrapping of tungsten mining as a victory for people's uprising and that DMK or BJP cannot take credit for the issue.

Later in the day, Seeman campaigned in Erode seeking votes for his party’s candidate, MK Seethalakshmi, pitted against DMK’s VC Chandhirakumar.