NTK chief Seeman booked for speech at bypoll campaign

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has been booked by police for provocative speech targeting social reformer Periyar during an election campaign in Erode.

While campaigning for NTK candidate MK Seethalakshmi on January 28, Seeman said, “If those supporting Periyar hurl onions on me, I will retaliate with bombs given by my leader LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran. If I throw those bombs, not even grass will grow in the place where you get buried.”

Condemning his provocative speech, the members of Periyarist groups and Congress functionaries submitted a petition to district election officials demanding action. Meanwhile, the Karungalpalayam police on Friday booked Seeman under various sections towards promoting enmity by making wrongful statements to incite violence.

Seeman has already been booked for campaigning without permission and seeking votes beyond permitted hours in the run-up for by-polls scheduled on February 5.