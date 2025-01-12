NTK chief questions Periyar's contribution to the revolution, continues to make controversial remarks

CHENNAI: Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman continued to make controversial remarks about Periyar on Sunday and questioned unlike Vallalar and Vaikundar, what was the contribution by Periyar towards revolution?

Speaking to reporters at the Pongal celebrations held at his party office on Sunday, he said that slain LTTE chief Prabhakaran was the only leader who defended women rights. Seeman said that if Periyar was the one who established social justice, why is the PMK fighting for 10.5 percent reservation and also questioned Periyar's contribution to the revolution.

He further said that his party will definitely contest the Erode East by-election and the candidate's name will be announced on Pongal. The party coordinator also slammed the central government which plans to conduct UGC examination on Pongal and he wondered if they would do so on North Indian festivals. "The central government is behaving in this manner as no one from Tamil Nadu will question their actions," he said.

Seeman also pointed out that Muslims and Christians are making the same mistake repeatedly by voting for the DMK. Challenging other parties to use Periyar's name to gather votes, Seeman noted that he has won 32 lakh votes by talking about banned LTTE chief Prabhakaran.