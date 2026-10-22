NTK candidate's arrest: Seeman calls for statewide stir on October 24

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has announced protests across the State on October 24, condemning the alleged filing of false cases against its party functionaries and the detention of cadres, including Dharapuram by election candidate Karthika, by the State police.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, NTK chief coordinator Seeman said protests would be held in front of all district collectorates across the State on Saturday.
The announcement follows the arrest of NTK functionaries M Karthiga, a candidate who contested the Assembly election in Dharapuram, and M Santhirakumar, a candidate who contested from Madurai, according to the statement. The party alleged that the government had targeted them through false cases and detained them.
Seeman said the party's district coordinators would lead the protests. He called on party functionaries and cadres to join the demonstrations. The protests will also seek to highlight what the party described as the government's failure to protect Tamil people's rights and its alleged use of police action against political opponents.
Seeman also issued another statement to thank all political leaders who registered their opposition to the arrest of NTK cadres.
Meanwhile, the court remanded all 12 accused to judicial custody for 15 days and ordered them to be lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.
On October 2, police registered a case against Sanjay Gandhi and Sekar for allegedly putting up an NTK flex banner without permission along the Dharapuram–Udumalpet State Highway, despite repeated warnings from the police to remove it. They allegedly used abusive language against the police.
In protest against the case, NTK candidate Karthika, party functionaries and others allegedly gathered in front of the police station without prior permission, obstructed the public and vehicular traffic, used abusive language and prevented police personnel from discharging their duties. Police registered a case against Karthika and eight others.
On October 4, police registered a case against Karthika and 57 others for allegedly disrupting Chief Minister Vijay's roadshow during his election campaign without permission. Another case was registered against Karthika and 12 others for allegedly using abusive language against police personnel during the incident.
On the same day, a case was also registered against Karthika and three of her supporters for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a man wearing a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party scarf on his head and his wife.