NTK candidate's arrest: Seeman calls for statewide stir on October 24

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NTK chief coordinator Seeman said protests would be held in front of all district collectorates across the State on Saturday.

The announcement follows the arrest of NTK functionaries M Karthiga, a candidate who contested the Assembly election in Dharapuram, and M Santhirakumar, a candidate who contested from Madurai, according to the statement. The party alleged that the government had targeted them through false cases and detained them.

Seeman said the party's district coordinators would lead the protests. He called on party functionaries and cadres to join the demonstrations. The protests will also seek to highlight what the party described as the government's failure to protect Tamil people's rights and its alleged use of police action against political opponents.

Seeman also issued another statement to thank all political leaders who registered their opposition to the arrest of NTK cadres.