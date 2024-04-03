LS Polls: NTK candidate sells bananas to seek vote

TIRUCHY: The Naam Tamilar Katchi Tiruchy candidate jallikattu D Rajesh went to the rural pockets of the constituency in Pudukkottai and joined the farmers in their agricultural activities, as part of election campaigning.

Rajesh who is well known among jallikattu enthusiasts had commenced his campaign first ahead of all candidate of all other political parties.

The NTK candidate made an innovative campaign selling bananas, biscuits and even flowers to the people. Later on Tuesday, he campaigned in the rural areas.