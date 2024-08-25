NTK cadre defamed my kids too, will sue them: Tiruchy SP

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar had initiated steps to file a defamation suit against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) officer bearers including Chief Co-ordinator Seeman for making derogatory comments against him and his family on social media.

Varun Kumar said that he has been discharging his duties with honesty and he has received laurels, which are brought to disrepute by the acts of various NTK troll accounts.

The IPS officer termed that it was unfortunate to bring his whole family into slanderous attacks by NTK office bearers. He lamented that NTK’s social media accounts haven’t let off his family or his kids. He vowed to never go into any kind of compromise with such people and said he would file a defamation suit demanding compensation of Rs 2 crore from from the NTK coordinator and two of his office bearers for defaming him and his family.

Stating that those who uploaded certain derogatory messages had not removed them to date, nor issued an apology, Varun claimed that it was a social media attack by a cybercrime gang and that he would certainly get them due punishment.

The officer appealed to the general public to be aware of such offences and immediately respond. Silence won’t resolve such issues, he added.