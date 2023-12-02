NTK cadre booked for spreading false news on social media

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime wing of Chennai Police on Saturday booked a case against a cadre of Naam Tamilar Katchi for posting false information about flooding in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's constituency, Kolathur.

Priya Kumaran (@kumaranofficia) had posted on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter) that the Chief Minister's constituency office is surrounded by rainwater on Friday.

The photo used in the post was found to be taken during 2021 and posted by the X (formerly Twitter) handle 'G.M.KARTHIGAI SELVAM

(@kselvam-bjp) on November 28, 2021. Priya Kumaran is using the old photograph with the intention of spreading false news, an official release from City police stated.

"The post contains false statements about the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and spreading rumours to incite the public to riot against the state and commit an offence against the public tranquility. It is likely to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred, ill will between different groups and the words used with intent to cause alarm to the public," the release stated.

Police appealed to the general public to fact-check before posting any statements on online social media platforms.