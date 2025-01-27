NTECL awaits green nod for TN's first pumped storage project in Upper Bhavani

CHENNAI: The 1000 MW Upper Bhavani Pumped Storage Project (UBPSP) is set to be the first pumped storage project (PSP) implemented in Tamil Nadu following the introduction of a dedicated policy to promote PSPs.

The NTECL (NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Ltd), a joint venture between NTPC and Tangedco, is overseeing the execution of the UBPSP and has expedited the process while applying for the necessary environmental clearance.

The UBPSP aims to generate power using water from the existing reservoirs of the Upper Bhavani Dam and the Avalanche-Emerald reservoir system which will serve as the lower reservoir. The total estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 5,005.52 crore. Once operational, the PSP is expected to produce 2,080.50 million units of electricity annually with a projected cost of Rs 7.76 per unit in its first year.

A pumped storage project comprises two reservoirs—an upper reservoir and a lower reservoir. Water is transferred from the upper reservoir to the lower reservoir to generate electricity during peak demand periods. Conversely, when demand decreases or there is surplus energy water from the lower reservoir is pumped back to the upper reservoir.

According to the pre-feasibility report, the project will utilise nine million cubic metres of water from the Upper Bhavani reservoir, which has a gross storage capacity of 97.04 million cubic metres (MCM), for power generation. In pumping mode, it will take approximately 6.58 hours to transfer water from the lower to the upper reservoir, consuming about 2,507 million units annually.

The project requires a total land area of 167.85 hectares, which includes 56.35 hectares of forest land and 111.5 hectares of non-forest land.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd said that the significance of the PSP is integrating renewable energy into the grid. “The intermittent nature of both wind and solar energy poses challenges for grid operators. However, PSPs provide a viable solution by enhancing energy storage and supporting grid management, thereby facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid,” the official stated.

The Upper Bhavani PSP is one among the 15 PSPs identified by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, with a total capacity of 14,500 MW planned for implementation by 2030. NTPC will also execute two additional PSPs in the state: Sandynalla and Sigur. The remaining 12 PSPs identified by the utility will be developed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.















