NTA reopens NEET UG application window for NEET UG 2024

CHENNAI: After requests from the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants to reopen the registration for the examination, the National Testing Authority (NTA) reopened the application window for NEET UG 2024 on Tuesday morning. The applicants can fill out the applications until Wednesday evening at the official website of the National Testing Authority (exams.nta.ac.in).

An official note from the NTA said, "A few requests were received from the candidates to re-open the registration window for NEET (UG) 2024 as they could not fill out their forms due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the candidates, it has been decided to re-open the registration window for NEET (UG) 2024,” the NTA said in its official notice.

The release from the testing authority stated that candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG) in 2024.

Earlier, the application process had started on February 9 and closed on March 9, and was later extended to March 16. The window has been reopened until 10.50 p.m. on April 10, 2024. The fees can be paid until 11.50 p.m. on the same day. The NEET examination is expected to be conducted across the country on May 5, 2024, and the results should be out by the second week of June, tentatively.