NTA issues weather advisory ahead of NEET-UG, urges candidates to reach centres early

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday issued an advisory to candidates appearing for NEET-UG, urging them to plan their travel in advance in view of forecasts of rain and thunderstorms across several parts of the country on Sunday, the day of the examination.
In a communication to aspirants, the NTA advised candidates to check local weather conditions before leaving for their centres and to account for possible delays caused by traffic congestion or waterlogging.
“Candidates are advised to start early and reach their examination centres well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience,” the agency said. “Entry to exam centres will close at 1:30 pm sharp. No candidate will be permitted to enter thereafter under any circumstances.”
The advisory comes amid concerns over adverse weather potentially affecting travel arrangements on the day of the nationwide medical entrance test. The NTA also urged candidates to remain composed and focused.
“Stay calm, stay prepared, and give your best,” the agency said, extending its wishes to aspirants.