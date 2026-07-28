NR Congress+PMK rebels, new equation emerges

Ramadoss's daughter Srikanti is said to be making the moves to secure a political future for her son Mukundan Parasuraman. Both of them met Rangasamy at his residence on Saturday

During the meeting, they reportedly urged Rangasamy to expand the All India NR Congress into Tamil Nadu and requested that Mukundan be appointed as the party's Tamil Nadu state president if such an expansion takes place.

Sources said Rangasamy responded that he would discuss the proposal with senior leaders of the NR Congress before taking a decision.

Party sources also claimed that former PMK MLA R Arul, party founder Ramadoss' loyalist, met Rangasamy separately and made a similar request. According to the sources, Rangasamy is also considering Arul's name for the proposed Tamil Nadu unit's president post.