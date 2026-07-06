NR Congress may explore TVK support if BJP deadlock continues in Puducherry: Report

Portfolios, Speaker election remain pending

Political friction reportedly intensified during the election campaign itself, with Rangasamy not campaigning for BJP candidates. The NR Congress also alleged that the BJP had indirectly backed Independent candidates in certain constituencies to weaken its prospects. Even after the formation of the government and the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and ministers, portfolios have not yet been allocated. Rangasamy is currently handling all government departments. The BJP has also insisted on securing the Speaker's post in the Legislative Assembly. However, Rangasamy is said to have suggested that the party accept the Deputy Speaker's post instead, citing its reduced strength in the Assembly compared to the previous term. The BJP has reportedly rejected the proposal, resulting in a delay in conducting elections for both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.