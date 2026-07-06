NR Congress may explore TVK support if BJP deadlock continues in Puducherry: Report

PUDUCHERRY: The prolonged stand-off between the ruling NR Congress and the BJP over the formation of the new government in Puducherry has fuelled speculation that Chief Minister N Rangasamy could explore support from the TVK alliance if differences between the two parties remain unresolved.
According to a Maalaimalar report, despite retaining power after the 2026 Assembly election, the coalition partners are yet to resolve key issues, including the allocation of ministerial portfolios and the election of the both Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The NR Congress and the BJP had contested the 2021 Assembly election together and formed the government after securing a majority. Although the alliance completed its five-year term, differences between the two parties surfaced repeatedly, with leaders often criticising one another despite remaining in power. Ahead of the 2026 election, speculation was rife that the NR Congress could align with actor Vijay's TVK after the latter entered politics. However, Rangasamy chose to continue the alliance with the BJP, and the two parties once again contested the election under a seat-sharing arrangement. The election proved to be a major success for the NR Congress, which won 12 of the 16 seats it contested. The BJP, which contested 10 seats, managed to secure victory in only four constituencies.
Political friction reportedly intensified during the election campaign itself, with Rangasamy not campaigning for BJP candidates. The NR Congress also alleged that the BJP had indirectly backed Independent candidates in certain constituencies to weaken its prospects. Even after the formation of the government and the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and ministers, portfolios have not yet been allocated. Rangasamy is currently handling all government departments. The BJP has also insisted on securing the Speaker's post in the Legislative Assembly. However, Rangasamy is said to have suggested that the party accept the Deputy Speaker's post instead, citing its reduced strength in the Assembly compared to the previous term. The BJP has reportedly rejected the proposal, resulting in a delay in conducting elections for both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The report stated that the present Assembly arithmetic provides Rangasamy with an alternative if the impasse with the BJP continues. After Rangasamy resigned from one of the two constituencies he had won, the effective strength of the Puducherry Assembly stands at 29, with 15 members required for a simple majority. The NR Congress currently has 11 MLAs. With the support of the three MLAs from the TVK alliance, one AIADMK MLA and two Independent MLAs, the party could command the support of 17 legislators. According to the report, if the ongoing differences with the BJP remain unresolved, Rangasamy is considering the possibility of forming a government with outside support from the TVK alliance, a development that has triggered fresh political discussions in Puducherry.