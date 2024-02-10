NPRD demand disabled friendly election manifestos

CHENNAI: The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) has urged all recognised political parties to include disability perspectives for inclusion in their election manifestos.

Currently operating in 12 States, NPRD is a state-level cross-disability organisation working for the rights of the disabled in the country.

Muralidharan, General Secretary, NPRD said, "The disabled are one of the most discriminated and marginalised sections of our society, the overwhelming majority of whom come from economically weak families. Hence, we have elaborated grassroots level concerns that should form part of your manifesto for the elections."

As per press note, some of the manifestos put forth to the political parties are; the need to relook the design of various existing programmes under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPD Act) and for the need to introduce 5 percent allocations across ministries in both gender and disability budgeting.

Additionally, calling for the enhanced allocations for making built infrastructure and IT services accessible; more allocations for meeting the "accessible India" targets set for railways as also other modes of transport has been put forth by NPRD.

Also, more allocations for making education accessible including for promoting augmentative and alternative modes. "With this, we also urge the government to include meeting the deadlines mandated by the RPD Act for accessibility compliance," stated NPRD.

Some of the other requests placed to be included in manifestoes are; extension of reservations to unaided higher education institutions in the private sector, remove GST on assistive devices for differently-abled and subsidies be provided to the needy for modification of existing houses to make them accessible.

Furthermore, the NPRD requested for free and universal health coverage for all differently-abled, taking into consideration disability related costs, additional allocations, which should not be less than 25 percent mandated by the RPD Act.

"Depending on the severity and support mechanisms, it is vital that a uniform disability pension be made a minimum Rs 5,000 linked with the minimum wages/cost of living in the State. Central government should drastically enhance its share from the current Rs 300," urged NPRD to the government.