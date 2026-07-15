NPCIL denies security concerns over alleged data leak at Kudankulam project

CHENNAI: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Wednesday clarified that the alleged leak of drawings and data related to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) Units 3 and 4 does not involve any nuclear safety or nuclear security systems.
In a statement, NPCIL said the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Common Services – Balance of Plant (BoP) package was awarded to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in 2018 through a public tender process.
The corporation said the contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of common service facilities, which are conventional in nature and similar to those used in thermal power plants and other process industries. These facilities are not connected to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems, it said.
NPCIL explained that, as part of the public tendering process, it had provided indicative drawings and technical specifications to bidders. Based on these documents and project requirements, Reliance Infrastructure prepared detailed engineering drawings in consultation with the respective Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The designs were reviewed by NPCIL and accepted after ensuring compliance with technical specifications.
Responding to reports circulating in the media, NPCIL reiterated that the information allegedly available in the public domain pertains only to conventional Balance of Plant common service facilities. It stressed that no drawings, data or information related to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems had been compromised.