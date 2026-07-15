NPCIL denies security concerns over alleged data leak at Kudankulam project

In a statement, NPCIL said the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Common Services – Balance of Plant (BoP) package was awarded to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in 2018 through a public tender process.

The corporation said the contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of common service facilities, which are conventional in nature and similar to those used in thermal power plants and other process industries. These facilities are not connected to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems, it said.