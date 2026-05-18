Now, you can apply for birth, death certificates via WhatsApp in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: Chennai residents can now apply for birth certificates through WhatsApp, as the Greater Chennai Corporation has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp-based birth certificate service for residents of the city, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
According to Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, parents must send the required details to the WhatsApp number 94450 61913. After verification, the birth certificate will automatically be generated and sent to the registered mobile number in PDF format.
Officials say the initiative is designed to eliminate the need for physical visits to corporation offices and simplify access to important records.
In a move aimed at making government services faster and more accessible, the Tamil Nadu government has partnered with WhatsApp to offer key citizen services directly through the messaging platform. The initiative is being implemented by the state’s Information Technology Department as part of its push toward digital governance.
Until now, people applying for birth and death certificates often had to visit government offices, hospitals, or e-service centres in person. The process could take several days and requires multiple rounds of paperwork. The new WhatsApp-based service is expected to reduce delays and make document access easier for the public.
As part of the initiative, the Tamil Nadu government has launched nearly 50 services through WhatsApp, including the issuance of birth and death certificates. The agreement for the project was signed at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam in the presence of former IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, WhatsApp officials, and Tamil Nadu e-governance authorities.
Further, Meta India Head Arun Srinivas said citizens can access revenue department-related certificates by sending a message to 7845252525 on WhatsApp. Supporting documents can also be uploaded through the platform, after which certificates will be delivered digitally within a few days.
The government believes platforms like WhatsApp can help deliver services more efficiently because they are already widely used by the public. Instead of navigating complex websites or standing in queues, citizens can now apply for documents through a familiar messaging app.
The initiative is also part of a larger “mobile-first governance” strategy, where government services are integrated into digital platforms commonly used in daily life.
While the initiative has been welcomed as a convenience-driven reform, experts say issues such as data privacy, cybersecurity, and digital accessibility must also be addressed.
Since official documents and personal records are being shared online, ensuring secure storage and transfer of data will be critical. There are also concerns about whether elderly citizens and people without smartphones may face difficulties accessing such services.
Despite these concerns, officials believe the WhatsApp-based governance model could become an example for other states if implemented successfully.