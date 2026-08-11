Now, Vanathi says no permanent foes in politics

“There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. Let’s see if an alliance is formed,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a function organised at a private college in Coimbatore as part of Handloom Day celebrations.

Her remarks come amid reports that the DMK is prepared to support a Delimitation Bill to be introduced by the BJP-led Union government.

Responding to a question on the prevailing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, Srinivasan said there had been no significant improvement. “Only the government has changed,” she said, while criticising the state government for failing to fulfil its promises to women and farmers.