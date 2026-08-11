Now, Vanathi says no permanent foes in politics

COIMBATORE: BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday repeated DMK former MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu's recent remarks that there were no permanent friends or enemies in politics, while responding to speculation about a possible alliance between the BJP and the Dravidian party.
“There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. Let’s see if an alliance is formed,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a function organised at a private college in Coimbatore as part of Handloom Day celebrations.
Her remarks come amid reports that the DMK is prepared to support a Delimitation Bill to be introduced by the BJP-led Union government.
Responding to a question on the prevailing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, Srinivasan said there had been no significant improvement. “Only the government has changed,” she said, while criticising the state government for failing to fulfil its promises to women and farmers.
Regarding the demand to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Vanathi said the State government could approach the Supreme Court on the issue. She also said the Centre had addressed various issues related to the conduct of the NEET.
Vanathi further urged the State government to constitute a separate committee and prepare a detailed project report on the feasibility of introducing Metro Rail services in the Coimbatore and Madurai regions.