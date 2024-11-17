Now, TN govt teachers can apply for warden posts in college hostels

CHENNAI: To fill the increasing number of vacancies at government hostels in educational institutions, the School Education Department has directed the institutions in Tamil Nadu to employ government school teachers in the vacant posts of hostel wardens.

As per the notification from the department, it was found that there are 497 vacant posts of hostel wardens in 1,351 hostels under the Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare operating across TN.

To address this, the department has planned to fill the posts with Bachelor in Training (BT) teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) in government schools.

The eligibility criteria for mid-level caretaker position is completion of diploma in Secondary Teaching (DTEd) and for the position of warden, the applicant must have completed Bachelor of Education (B Ed).

However, teachers of the specified designation interested in the position can apply for the posts with the Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare.

The appointment will be made after the shortlisted teachers submit the clearance certificate by the education department.