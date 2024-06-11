Now, Tamil Nadu cooperative societies to give education loans of up to Rs 5 lakh

CHENNAI: Co-operation Minister KR Periyakaruppan announced that co-operative societies would now provide education loans up to Rs 5 lakh for students in the state.

Loans will be granted for students enrolled in recognized diploma courses as well as undergraduate and postgraduate courses from recognised universities.

The education loan is to be repaid within 5 years after six months from the date of completion of their studies.

To apply for the education loan, students can approach co-operative societies with relevant documents.