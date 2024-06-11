Begin typing your search...

Now, Tamil Nadu cooperative societies to give education loans of up to Rs 5 lakh

Loans will be granted for students enrolled in recognized diploma courses as well as undergraduate and postgraduate courses from recognised universities.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Jun 2024 12:31 PM GMT
KR Periyakaruppan (Thanthi tv)

CHENNAI: Co-operation Minister KR Periyakaruppan announced that co-operative societies would now provide education loans up to Rs 5 lakh for students in the state.

The education loan is to be repaid within 5 years after six months from the date of completion of their studies.

To apply for the education loan, students can approach co-operative societies with relevant documents.

Online Desk

