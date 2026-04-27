Now, Masinagudi burns; no relief for Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Intense heat waves have sparked a fresh forest fire in the Masinagudi region of Gudalur, worsening the extensive ecological damage already caused by recurring blazes across the Nilgiris over the past two weeks.
The latest fire erupted in the Maravakandy power house forest area on Monday at noon, rapidly spreading through dry vegetation and destroying over 1 acre of forest land before being brought under control by forest officials.
According to forest department sources, the fire was first noticed by Electricity Board staff, who immediately alerted authorities. Teams from the Masinagudi Forest Range rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.
However, strong winds and dry conditions caused the flames to spread quickly across multiple patches, complicating containment efforts. After prolonged and coordinated efforts, the blaze was eventually brought under control.
This latest incident follows a major forest fire reported on April 15 in the Wenlock Down area under the Parsons Valley Range. The fire then spread across multiple forest patches, destroying several hundred acres of vegetation.
Firefighting operations have involved coordinated efforts by multiple agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Fire and Rescue Services Department, members of Eco Development Committees, and forest personnel. An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was also deployed recently to assist in aerial firefighting operations.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department has initiated an inquiry to determine the cause of the latest fire, including the possibility of deliberate ignition. Authorities have also intensified surveillance and patrols in vulnerable zones to prevent further outbreaks amid dry conditions across the Nilgiris.